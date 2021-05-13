Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147,262 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ED shares. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Shares of ED stock opened at $77.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

