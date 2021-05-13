Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,020.00.

CNSWF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Constellation Software stock traded down $10.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,445.96. The company had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 799. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $990.00 and a 12-month high of $1,619.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,458.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,314.44.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 9.91%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

