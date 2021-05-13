Constitution Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Constitution Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $137.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,913. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.50 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

