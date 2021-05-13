CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $107,011.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,100,436 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

