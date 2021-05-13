Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.20 million.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $240,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,824.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 8,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $253,939.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,589 shares of company stock valued at $4,435,651. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

