Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.900-2.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.20 billion-$17.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.37 billion.

CORE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

CORE traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,112. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.75. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.