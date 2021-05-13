Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,719 Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 189,157 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 151.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 88,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,601,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,532,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.76. 25,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,700. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $26.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

