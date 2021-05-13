Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. bought 2,674 shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,756.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.