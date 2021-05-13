Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.32. 195,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,378. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 217.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.