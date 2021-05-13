Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 803.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Barclays lifted their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

