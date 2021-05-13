Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49. Corteva has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $3,750,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

