Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Citigroup

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:CPNG traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.52. 334,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,390,115. Coupang has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

In related news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

