Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52), Fidelity Earnings reports.

CPNG traded down $3.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,115. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16. Coupang has a 12 month low of $34.97 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lydia Jett acquired 28,571 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

