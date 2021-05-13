COVA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $380,030.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. COVA has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $380,030.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, COVA has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00088748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.54 or 0.01057093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00067382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00111997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060314 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

