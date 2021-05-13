Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin Sells 2,778 Shares of Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $72,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,519.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Wolin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $92,451.84.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its holdings in Covetrus by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Covetrus by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,105,000 after buying an additional 1,714,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Covetrus by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,572,000 after buying an additional 1,384,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,003,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Covetrus by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,927,000 after buying an additional 754,020 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

