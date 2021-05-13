Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin Sells 2,778 Shares of Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $72,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,519.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Benjamin Wolin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 22nd, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06.
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $92,451.84.
NASDAQ CVET opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its holdings in Covetrus by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Covetrus by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,105,000 after buying an additional 1,714,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Covetrus by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,572,000 after buying an additional 1,384,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,003,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Covetrus by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,927,000 after buying an additional 754,020 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Covetrus
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
