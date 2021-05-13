Craig Hallum Increases PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target to $50.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ PLBY traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.01. 21,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,557. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,911,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,743,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,802,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

