Craig Hallum Increases PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target to $50.00

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ PLBY traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.01. 21,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,557. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,911,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,743,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,802,000.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit