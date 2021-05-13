Cred (LBA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $996,480.00

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. Cred has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $996,480.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cred has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00085482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $516.01 or 0.01037127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00066736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00110275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00059315 BTC.

About Cred

LBA is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

