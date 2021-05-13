Credit Suisse Group Trims Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Target Price to $33.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 105.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPCE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.46.

SPCE opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 148,047 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

