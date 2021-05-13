Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Hits $3.37 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $3.37 billion and $11.11 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $5.96 or 0.00012112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,233.84 or 1.00011998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00048305 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.73 or 0.00218835 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000929 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004256 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

