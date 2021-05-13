Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives C$1.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

CR stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.06. 154,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,200. The company has a market capitalization of C$160.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.79. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$1.29.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$42.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$41,069.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,203 shares in the company, valued at C$576,383.45. Also, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$77,506.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$689,968.37. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,467 shares of company stock worth $232,406.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.