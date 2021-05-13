CRH (LON:CRH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,204.20

CRH plc (LON:CRH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,204.20 ($41.86) and traded as high as GBX 3,557 ($46.47). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,544 ($46.30), with a volume of 1,406,716 shares.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) target price on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £27.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,444.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,204.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 2.02%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 0.90%.

About CRH (LON:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

