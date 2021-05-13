Critical Survey: CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) versus AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AvalonBay Communities and CubeSmart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 1 9 6 0 2.31 CubeSmart 2 2 3 0 2.14

AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus price target of $183.60, indicating a potential downside of 4.79%. CubeSmart has a consensus price target of $36.11, indicating a potential downside of 11.43%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Profitability

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 27.97% 6.02% 3.38% CubeSmart 24.83% 9.30% 4.11%

Dividends

AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. AvalonBay Communities pays out 68.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of CubeSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and CubeSmart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.32 billion 11.58 $785.97 million $9.34 20.65 CubeSmart $643.91 million 12.76 $169.12 million $1.69 24.12

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than CubeSmart. AvalonBay Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats CubeSmart on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

