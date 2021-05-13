CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) versus Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Financial Comparison

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CrossFirst Bankshares and Mid Penn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossFirst Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

CrossFirst Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.16%. Mid Penn Bancorp has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.81%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than CrossFirst Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossFirst Bankshares 1.73% 1.84% 0.21% Mid Penn Bancorp 18.55% 8.92% 0.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Mid Penn Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossFirst Bankshares $224.93 million 3.23 $28.47 million $0.58 24.26 Mid Penn Bancorp $107.93 million 2.15 $17.70 million $2.09 13.19

CrossFirst Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp beats CrossFirst Bankshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company operates eight full-service banking centers located in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Frisco, Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and trust and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated thirty-six full service retail banking locations in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.