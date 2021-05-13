Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Crown Point Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.16. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 4,514 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

About Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.