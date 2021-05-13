Crowny Trading 29.2% Lower Over Last Week (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Crowny has a market cap of $7.19 million and $347,767.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.90 or 0.00608278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00078909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.02 or 0.00233755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $521.40 or 0.01050517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.14 or 0.01174919 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

