Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised Cumulus Media from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. 488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,695. The stock has a market cap of $208.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

