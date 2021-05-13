Curis Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 44,066 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,190% compared to the average volume of 3,415 call options.

CRIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Curis by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Curis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Curis by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Curis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

