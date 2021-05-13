Curtis Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $251,000. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total value of $12,061,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,885,122 shares of company stock worth $555,355,091 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.61 on Thursday, hitting $306.16. The stock had a trading volume of 543,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,560,006. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.57. The company has a market capitalization of $868.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.