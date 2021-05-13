Curtis Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 0.9% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,659,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,126,000 after buying an additional 1,214,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after buying an additional 788,973 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,494,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,802,000 after buying an additional 454,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 333.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 419,145 shares during the last quarter.

PGX stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $14.93. 100,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

