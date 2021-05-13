Curtis Advisory Group LLC Sells 221 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.51. 20,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,274. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.63. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $97.32 and a 52-week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

