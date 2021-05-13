Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE CTOS traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $9.71. 5,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,911. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $10.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTOS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty equipment rental solutions. It operates through the Equipment Rental and Sales (ERS); and Parts, Tools, and Accessories (PTA) segments. The ERS segment offers specialty equipment rental solutions to customers including electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

