Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE CTOS traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $9.71. 5,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,911. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $10.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTOS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Nesco Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty equipment rental solutions. It operates through the Equipment Rental and Sales (ERS); and Parts, Tools, and Accessories (PTA) segments. The ERS segment offers specialty equipment rental solutions to customers including electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

