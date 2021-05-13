CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 3,920 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $175,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $66,486.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,305.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,286 shares of company stock worth $346,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDP opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

