CWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,772,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Olin by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 298,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Olin by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 240,967 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $3,841,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Olin by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 140,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

In related news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,250 shares of company stock worth $9,104,150 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.