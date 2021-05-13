CWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $88.46 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.85.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.