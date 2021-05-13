Cwm LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,034,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.5% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $1,714,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIO opened at $583.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.43 and a 52-week high of $689.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $592.37.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

