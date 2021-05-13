Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 251.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

