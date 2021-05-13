Cwm LLC Buys 528 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. First Command Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

