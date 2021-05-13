Cwm LLC Has $73,000 Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after purchasing an additional 494,023 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,574,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $74,383,000 after acquiring an additional 112,511 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $120.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

