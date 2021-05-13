Cwm LLC Purchases 1,011 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 35.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,948.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,536 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

