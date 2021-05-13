CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

CTMX stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $514.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,526 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 482,434 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 451,485 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 344,186 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 319,304 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit