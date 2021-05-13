CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

CTMX stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $514.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,526 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 482,434 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 451,485 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 344,186 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 319,304 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

