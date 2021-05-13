DA Davidson Raises MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $130.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.17.

Shares of MTZ opened at $113.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.92. MasTec has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $119.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. CWM LLC grew its position in MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in MasTec by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

