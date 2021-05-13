Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 63,035 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,933 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,035 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after buying an additional 10,954,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after buying an additional 4,096,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after buying an additional 2,403,986 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of -474.95 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,174,716 shares of company stock valued at $76,058,651 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

