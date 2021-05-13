Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,795 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.27. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.