Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 29.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,809 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Shares of WCN opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 152.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.