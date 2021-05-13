Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after buying an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

