Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,786 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,825,000 after buying an additional 30,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,503 shares of company stock worth $13,654,250 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX opened at $444.82 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.19 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $505.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.