Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DANOY has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Danone stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,700. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

