Darla M. Smith Sells 1,055 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.09. 48,515,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,701,492. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.68. The stock has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
