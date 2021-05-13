Darla M. Smith Sells 1,055 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.09. 48,515,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,701,492. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.68. The stock has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after acquiring an additional 947,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.