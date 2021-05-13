Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Hits $0.97 on Exchanges

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001974 BTC on exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $563,925.47 and approximately $2,304.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.39 or 0.00675215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00081222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.50 or 0.00234617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004563 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $588.37 or 0.01195189 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.45 or 0.01045039 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 580,427 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

