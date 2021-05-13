David Loasby Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

David Loasby acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 127,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 91,783 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $104.94 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $111.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.46.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

